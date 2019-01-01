New York Mets
WATCH: Pete Alonso ties Mets HR record with 3-run blast
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Trailing 4-0, the Mets turned things around and took a 5-4 lead as Pete Alonso tied the team's single-season home run record with his 41st home run of the year.
Only two players in major league history have hit at least 41 home runs in their first 128 career games: Mark McGwire: 42 Pete Alonso: 41
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Fall Apart Late in 9-5 Loss To Braves https://t.co/4FpZ7fTcUr #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Maybe Players Weekend should just be cancelled.
