Alonso's 41st HR ties Mets' single-season record
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Pete Alonso tied the Mets' single-season home run record with his 41st on Saturday night at Citi Field against the Braves. Alonso's three-run shot off left-hander Max Fried put the Mets ahead 5-4 in the fifth inning. The rookie tied Todd Hundley and...
Tweets
Only two players in major league history have hit at least 41 home runs in their first 128 career games: Mark McGwire: 42 Pete Alonso: 41 #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Fall Apart Late in 9-5 Loss To Braves https://t.co/4FpZ7fTcUr #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Maybe Players Weekend should just be cancelled. https://t.co/Z6fs6APrp5Blogger / Podcaster
