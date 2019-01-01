New York Mets

Alonso's 41st HR ties Mets' single-season record

Pete Alonso tied the Mets' single-season home run record with his 41st on Saturday night at Citi Field against the Braves. Alonso's three-run shot off left-hander Max Fried put the Mets ahead 5-4 in the fifth inning. The rookie tied Todd Hundley and...

