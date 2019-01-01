New York Mets

Mets 360

Gut Reaction: Braves 9, Mets 5 (8/24/19)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 46s

In a game that became a battle of the bullpens, the Braves’ pen proved markedly better, as they hurled four scoreless innings – after contributing seven scoreless frames Friday night – to lead Atla…

Tweets