New York Mets

Metsblog
45933166_thumbnail

Pete Alonso on tying Mets HR record: 'Something you dream about'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Despite a 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Mets rookie slugger Pete Alonso still had reason to smile as he tied the franchise's single-season home run record with his 41st of the year on Saturday at Citi Field.

Tweets