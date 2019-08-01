New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Mets Hope Steven Delivers a DraMatzic Performance
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 21s
Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets hope to avoid the sweep today against Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves. Steven Matz (8-7, 4.18 ERA) will be toeing the rubber against Keuchel (4-5, 4.14 E
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: Pete Alonso on his Mets record-tying 41st homer: “That moment was extremely special. I couldn’t have dreamt it up any better.” The fan who retrieved the ball returned it to the Mets and Alonso and asked for nothing in return. https://t.co/0edzrxCKriBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso drove in his 100th RBI in the Mets 129th game of the season. Only three players in #Mets history have driven in 100 runs in fewer team games: Carlos Beltran (2006), Robin Ventura (1999) and Mike Piazza (2000) all reached 100 RBI in team game No. 122. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: Jed Lowrie Plays Second, Records Hit For St. Lucie https://t.co/zBTC0gtpBh #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso is the 20th NL rookie to reach 100 RBI. Since 2000, only two other NL rookies have driven in 100 or more runs: Albert Pujols (NL rookie record 130) Ryan Zimmerman (110) #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Hope Steven Delivers a DraMatzic Performance https://t.co/6IOEf846Rx #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The ball was really flying out of Hunter Wright Stadium yesterday! https://t.co/Y7aI52QipiBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets