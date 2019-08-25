New York Mets

The Mets Police
45939054_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets Twitter is so negative

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Oh Mets Twitter, I see you losing your faith.  It was just two short weeks ago that you guys were killing me for being negative…and now everyone is miserable again and you hate the manager. The Mets are two games out of the Wild...

Tweets