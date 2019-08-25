New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets Twitter is so negative
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
SLACKISH REACTION: Oh Mets Twitter, I see you losing your faith. It was just two short weeks ago that you guys were killing me for being negative…and now everyone is miserable again and you hate the manager. The Mets are two games out of the Wild...
Tweets
-
The return of the squirrel. Amed Rosario SS Jeff McNeil 2B Pete Alonso 1B Michael Conforto RF J.D. Davis LF Todd Frazier 3B Juan Lagares CF Rene Rivera C Steven Matz PBlogger / Podcaster
-
You never know https://t.co/iP2GyLB2ayBlogger / Podcaster
-
From @PeterBotte last night: Pete Alonso describes “special moment” of tying Mets’ single-season homer record. https://t.co/vpd2IR4FquBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Juan Lagares is batting .381 (16-42) with nine runs, four doubles, a triple, three RBI, three walks and a .946 OPS over his last 11 games. He's recorded five multi-hit games in that span. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Option Chris Flexen, Recall Chris Mazza From Triple-A https://t.co/IoSoQFbI7q #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz has not allowed more than three earned runs in 20-consecutive home starts (last done on May 19, 2018). The only #Mets pitchers with longer streaks of allowing three or fewer earned runs at home are Jon Niese (26 starts), Jacob deGrom (23) & Johan Santana (22).Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets