Mets Option Chris Flexen, Recall Chris Mazza From Triple-A
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2m
To combat a taxed bullpen, the New York Mets have optioned right-hander Chris Flexen, and recalled right-hander Chris Mazza from Triple-A Syracuse.Flexen, 25, is 0-3 with a 6.59 ERA, 5.56 FIP
The return of the squirrel. Amed Rosario SS Jeff McNeil 2B Pete Alonso 1B Michael Conforto RF J.D. Davis LF Todd Frazier 3B Juan Lagares CF Rene Rivera C Steven Matz PBlogger / Podcaster
You never know https://t.co/iP2GyLB2ayBlogger / Podcaster
From @PeterBotte last night: Pete Alonso describes “special moment” of tying Mets’ single-season homer record. https://t.co/vpd2IR4FquBeat Writer / Columnist
Juan Lagares is batting .381 (16-42) with nine runs, four doubles, a triple, three RBI, three walks and a .946 OPS over his last 11 games. He's recorded five multi-hit games in that span. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Option Chris Flexen, Recall Chris Mazza From Triple-A https://t.co/IoSoQFbI7q #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Steven Matz has not allowed more than three earned runs in 20-consecutive home starts (last done on May 19, 2018). The only #Mets pitchers with longer streaks of allowing three or fewer earned runs at home are Jon Niese (26 starts), Jacob deGrom (23) & Johan Santana (22).Blogger / Podcaster
