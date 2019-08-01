New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Option Chris Flexen, Recall Chris Mazza From Triple-A

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

To combat a taxed bullpen, the New York Mets have optioned right-hander Chris Flexen, and recalled right-hander Chris Mazza from Triple-A Syracuse.Flexen, 25, is 0-3 with a 6.59 ERA, 5.56 FIP

Tweets