Steven Matz and Mets look to avoid a sweep against Braves at 1:10 p.m.
The Mets (67-62, 11.0 GB in NL East, 2.0 GB for second Wild Card) look to avoid a sweep to the Braves (79-52, 6.0 GA in the NL East) on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on WPIX.
Todd Frazier is hitting .186/.243/.346/.588 over his last 50 games. With Jeff McNeil back and the pending returns of Brandon Nimmo and (maybe) Jed Lowrie, you have to wonder if he loses his starting job.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Jed Lowrie, who played four innings at second base last night, isn’t in the lineup for High-A St. Lucie today. As you might expect, the Mets are taking it slow with Lowrie, who hasn’t played on consecutive days yet during his rehab assignment.Blogger / Podcaster
Frazier grounds into a double play, and just like that there’s 2 outsBlogger / Podcaster
That pitch misses, somewhere, and Davis works out a walk. The #Mets have two on with nobody out for Frazier. They absolutely have to get the tying run in here at least #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Michael Conforto was already flashing power to all fields 15 years ago in the Little League World SeriesTV / Radio Network
There's only so much playing time to go around now that Jeff McNeil is back. #LGM @ThomasHall85 https://t.co/HuXApg02BsBlogger / Podcaster
