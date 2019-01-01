New York Mets

Mets can’t solve Keuchel, waste Matz’s gem

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 24s

As it turns out, the Mets’ issue is more specific than beating good teams. Their problem is simply beating the Braves. The Mets, who have conquered most every other challenge since the All-Star break, remained unable to solve Atlanta’s pitching in a...

    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 1m
    J.D. Davis said the Mets are tired and are looking forward to the day off.
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 6m
    That also tied Ramos’ career best hitting streak set in 2015. #Mets
    Anthony DiComo
    With a pinch-hit single in the ninth, Wilson Ramos extended his league-best hitting streak to 19 games. It's the Mets' longest streak since David Wright went 20 in a row from 2007-08, and the Mets' longest single-season streak since Moises Alou went 30 straight in '07.
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 7m
    That’s it. The Mets are out of mildly injured pitchers from Long Island.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 9m
    Matz: "It did get pretty sore today toward the end of the game. I don't know if that's what made that decision or not. I was over 100 pitches, anyway."
    Tim Britton
    Matz has been dealing with a blister on his middle finger. Said it limits how often he throws sliders and curveballs between starts. Callaway cited it as a reason for why Matz didn’t get the seventh.
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 10m
    Marcus Stroman left his last start because of a tight hamstring. He vows to make his start Tuesday because he’s Long Island strong.
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 10m
    Tough weekend for Mets but give Braves credit they are a talented and smart team. Mets need to use day off tomorrow to dust themselves off get refreshed and then take care of Cub Series--team they are chasing right now in WC Hunt
