Mets’ magical run grinds to halt as Braves finish off sweep
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
In a good news/bad news proposition for the Mets, they finish the season with three games against the Braves at Citi Field. By then, there is a strong chance the Braves won’t be playing for anything
J.D. Davis said the Mets are tired and are looking forward to the day off.Beat Writer / Columnist
That also tied Ramos’ career best hitting streak set in 2015. #MetsWith a pinch-hit single in the ninth, Wilson Ramos extended his league-best hitting streak to 19 games. It's the Mets' longest streak since David Wright went 20 in a row from 2007-08, and the Mets' longest single-season streak since Moises Alou went 30 straight in '07.Blogger / Podcaster
That’s it. The Mets are out of mildly injured pitchers from Long Island.Beat Writer / Columnist
Matz: "It did get pretty sore today toward the end of the game. I don't know if that's what made that decision or not. I was over 100 pitches, anyway."Matz has been dealing with a blister on his middle finger. Said it limits how often he throws sliders and curveballs between starts. Callaway cited it as a reason for why Matz didn’t get the seventh.Beat Writer / Columnist
Marcus Stroman left his last start because of a tight hamstring. He vows to make his start Tuesday because he’s Long Island strong.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tough weekend for Mets but give Braves credit they are a talented and smart team. Mets need to use day off tomorrow to dust themselves off get refreshed and then take care of Cub Series--team they are chasing right now in WC HuntBeat Writer / Columnist
