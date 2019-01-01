New York Mets

Metsblog
45401884_thumbnail

Steven Matz dealing with a blister on his middle finger

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Steven Matz threw a total of 102 pitches over 6.0 innings during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Braves. After the game, he addressed a minor injury that he's been dealing with -- a blister on his middle finger.

Tweets