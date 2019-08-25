New York Mets

The Mets Police
45948400_thumbnail

Here’s who should sub for Gary Cohen in 2019 and he already works in the organization – Cyclones’ Keith Raad!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Howdy, So I zipped over to Facebook to get some screen grabs of the Brooklyn Cyclones Amazins uniforms, but before we get to that, I was really impressed by the guy doing play by play.  My friends the Cyclones told me.. Lucky to have ’em. Keith Raad #

Tweets