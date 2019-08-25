New York Mets

Here’s the snazzy Brooklyn Amazins uniforms

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The Cyclones dressed as the Amazins on Sunday and it looked really cool.  I had mentioned in my previous post about doing some screen grabs…but my pals the Cyclones hooked it up.  Thanks @BKCyclones! Some uniform photos from today too… pic.twitter.com

