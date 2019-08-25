New York Mets

The Mets Police
45950100_thumbnail

The @MLB social media account humblebrag tweets about MLB violating rule 4.06

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

That is from MLB’s rulebook.  It is not my rule.  However, the player is in uniform and is mingling with a spectator, which is not allowed before or doing a game.  I find it surprising that MLB would go out of its way to show a player violating a...

Tweets