New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The @MLB social media account humblebrag tweets about MLB violating rule 4.06
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
That is from MLB’s rulebook. It is not my rule. However, the player is in uniform and is mingling with a spectator, which is not allowed before or doing a game. I find it surprising that MLB would go out of its way to show a player violating a...
Tweets
-
The latest Talkin’ #Mets podcast is up. New guest joins me as @StevenMacri joins me. We talk Wheeler’s disappointing start, the impact of September reinforcements, and Players Weekend. #Mets #LGM #Lfgm #nymets go to https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5Blogger / Podcaster
-
It really isn't that bad https://t.co/BM42Kn2XKhBlogger / Podcaster
-
What’s the deal with Mets security wearing military style vests? https://t.co/kC29Fz4VVOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gregorius leaves in 3rd after HBP to shoulder https://t.co/TircZQtAqqTV / Radio Network
-
ICYMI w/@ScottsOnAir Even though the Mets were just swept by the Braves, they are still right there in the playoff race if they can sweep the Cubs; but they can’t continue to squander strong pitching performances. LISTEN: https://t.co/HXKzzJ7fJwTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Steven Matz threw 102 pitches in six innings in the #Mets' loss to the Braves and was “fantastic,” according to manager Mickey Callaway https://t.co/KK3maCXgAV via @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/YmHWXlK14YBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets