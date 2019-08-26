New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
45625440_thumbnail

Mets Take A Step Back on Players Weekend

by: Wide Men Cant Jump Talkin' Mets 5m

Show Notes Too much anger over the Mets waiving Adeiny Hechavarria and not signing Billy Hamilton. Two key players in Brandon Nimmo and Jed Lowrie- who were top 25 offensive players in 2018- are on the horizon. The biggest disappointment this...

Tweets