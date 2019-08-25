New York Mets

The Mets Police
SNY wants to know how Gelbs’ bandana gang looks. Should we tell them….

by: Shannon Shark

SNY asks.. How do @SteveGelbs and his “Bandana Gang” look? pic.twitter.com/ftLH0MpEXN — SNY (@SNYtv) August 25, 2019 I think it looks great and really added value to the broadcast. Awesome segment guys. More of this.  Keith is being mean to Gelbs...

