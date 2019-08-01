New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The 20 best worst MLB first pitches of all-time, ranked | NJ.com
by: Matthew Stanmyre | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 13s
These are the worst of the worst, or best of the worst
Tweets
-
RT @totalcfb: Powerful message from Coach SabanPlayer
-
Josh Donaldson salary: $23M Robinson Cano salary: $20M (plus four more years) We out here calling the Mets stupid in real time, every time.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I got receipts.This is a hill I'm willing to die on. I like having a good closer but even if you account for leverage, they pitch 70 innings a year. What's the difference between Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia? Is it two wins? How much of that benefit do you keep if you end up benching McNeil?Blogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI w/@TheGunzShow It’s show me time for the Mets, and while they’re not eliminated yet, they’re on the verge of being in a very difficult spot if they cant capitalize against the Cubs this week. LISTEN: https://t.co/DCg4Mysqj9TV / Radio Network
-
RT @spidadmitchell: Y’all really boo’d him for making a decision concerning his own safety! Shame on y’all man 😒Praying for nothing but blessings for you my brotha 🙏🏾 https://t.co/pW8nJ9bAYVPlayer
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: We’ve got Mets and Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball Sept. 1. Poll question for the week: Did the Mets make the right decision to buy, rather than sell, before the July 31 trade deadline?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets