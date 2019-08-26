New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Edwin Diaz dodges injured list for now
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 7m
Edwin Diaz’s trapezius discomfort wasn’t severe enough Sunday to warrant a move to the injured list. The Mets reliever was unavailable to pitch in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Braves, a day
Tweets
-
It might not go as planned https://t.co/X07zLGSzuGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Swept by the Braves? Take it in stride. Those ghastly ghostly getups the Mets wore while being swept by the Braves? Burn after losing. https://t.co/vP2lNsEbJhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Oh hahah it was Keuchel today I am so glad I wasnt watching or onlineBlogger / Podcaster
-
Inside Urban's mind https://t.co/pb8TQV4NfEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @YasT62: Mensajes claves sobre #Dorian según el boletín de 11pm. Condiciones de tormenta tropical afectarán las Antillas menores lun/mar, con posibilidad de 2-6” de lluvia. Más allá de esta jornada, hay mucha incertidumbre. Deben monitorear este sistema en PR, Islas vírgenes y Española. https://t.co/nj8FdD5mKFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Monday's @NewsdaySports cover: WHITEOUT #Mets swept by Braves to erase good vibes from sweeping Cleveland @AnthonyRieber @DPLennon @PeterBotte Also: OUT OF THIS WORLD German, 3 HRS off Kershaw get #Yankees 2 of 3 from Dodgers in possible World Series preview @eboland11 https://t.co/Kj0bWMNABeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets