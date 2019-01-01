New York Mets

MMN Recap: Brandon Nimmo on Base Four Times

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 1m

Syracuse (69-62) 11, Rochester (66-66) 3  Box ScoreBrandon Nimmo CF: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, .250/.423/.350Sam Haggerty LF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K, SB, .318/.375/.500

