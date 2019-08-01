New York Mets

August 25th Transactions and Kudos: The Braves Series, Thomas Szapucki, Wagner Lagrange, Robert Colina

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5m

About this weekend’s series with the Braves… I’m now totally convinced that, not only can’t we beat this team, but that they have de...

