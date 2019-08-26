New York Mets

CBS Sports

The Braves haven't been afraid to spend in 2019, and it's turned them into one of MLB's powerhouse teams - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Aug 26, 2019 at 11:19 am ET • 4 min read CBS Sports 1m

Atlanta invested big money in Josh Donaldson, Dallas Keuchel, and others this year

Tweets