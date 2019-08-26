New York Mets
The Braves haven't been afraid to spend in 2019, and it's turned them into one of MLB's powerhouse teams - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Aug 26, 2019 at 11:19 am ET • 4 min read — CBS Sports 1m
Atlanta invested big money in Josh Donaldson, Dallas Keuchel, and others this year
RT @Ceetar: Mets need to trim the flowers at the home run apple. All my pictures read "HOME R". Maybe they can have the gaggle of police folk with rifles cordoned off by crowd control barriers trim them?Blogger / Podcaster
Bullpen Report: Edwin Díaz sits one out with an injury, while the #Marlins get a rare save and the #Nationals provide some clarity on their closer hierarchy. https://t.co/ynEfjfSGuq @rotographs #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Was hoping go place some blame on the white jerseys this weekend, but as you might expect the home teams went 25-19.Super Fan
Off day today for the #Mets. Time to regroup, rest up, and prepare for a big series with the #Cubs tomorrow night. Gotta come out strong from the first pitch until the final out #YaGottaBelieve #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets have finally solved hitting at Citi Field, and they did it by defying modern conventions and today's baseball norms, writes Tom Verducci https://t.co/JlU3u0V802Newspaper / Magazine
if anyone can use three (free!) ADA tickets to thursday's #mets game (8/29) against the cubs, let me know. (must actually be in need of ADA seating, please)Blogger / Podcaster
