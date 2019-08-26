New York Mets

Newsday
45963815_thumbnail

With Cubs coming to Citi Field, Mets have a chance to make a move in wild-card race | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber August 26, 2019 1:03 PM Newsday 1m

Gone are the days when the Mets and Cubs were NL East rivals. “Second wild-card spot rivals” doesn’t have the same ring to it, but that’s what will be on tap beginning Tuesday as Chicago visits Citi F

Tweets