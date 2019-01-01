New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
42752624_thumbnail

Pete Alonso celebrates no longer having to wear Players’ Weekend jerseys

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 8s

MLB's Players' Weekend is over, which means teams will go back to wearing their normal uniforms after the controversial black and white jerseys they donned over the weekend. Given the widespread dislike of the uniforms, this is good news for many....

Tweets