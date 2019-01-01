New York Mets

Deadspin
45970956_thumbnail

Francisco Cervelli Lands Flying Karate Kick On Base, Somehow Doesn't Get Hurt

by: David Roth Deadspin 1m

Even relative to the brutal baseline of physical punishment that applies to big league catchers, Francisco Cervelli has been through a lot. When the Pittsburgh Pirates put him on release waivers last week, Cervelli was rehabilitating from what was...

Tweets