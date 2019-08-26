New York Mets

Metstradamus
45971776_thumbnail

This weekend wasn't a complete disaster for the New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8m

The New York Mets had a terrible, no good, very bad weekend at Citi Field. Riding high off a three game sweep of the Cleveland Indians, the Mets were then swept by their division rivals, the Atlant…

Tweets