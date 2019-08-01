New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis Wins Play of the Week For His Spectacular Catch
by: Brian Devine — Mets Merized Online 1m
J.D. Davis normally makes headlines because of his bat, but today, he earned recognition for his glove.For his over the shoulder grab on Thursday's game against the Indians, Davis won the MLB
Tweets
-
Thinking about buying SEND THE BEER GUY can koozie? Read our latest review of the product by Brett K. https://t.co/qqyM9FZ2Xx via @yotpoSuper Fan
-
Ronny Mauricio 👶 Andres Gimenez 🔥 This week in Mets prospects: https://t.co/HpSdbfmjrbTV / Radio Network
-
McNeil ASG Player workout jersey $112.50 at https://t.co/sRXVFEYVqABlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s August 26. After today, the Mets have just two scheduled off-days for the rest of the regular season. Hope the team is getting their rest today because there’ll be no time to sleep over the next five weeks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lids is having a sale right now. Mets replica jerseys with name and number $89.99 code is heatcheck. Save $30 https://t.co/W5icz9mbOKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsFarmReport: .@antoine_dupl’s swing in slo-mo! #Mets 🔸 🔹 #AmazinStartsHereMinors
- More Mets Tweets