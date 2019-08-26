New York Mets

The Mets Police
45974628_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: 18 innings, doubleheader sweep, zero relievers!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41s

  Sure was nice of Gil to line up his darling baby Tom Terrific (please, win 6 championships if you wanna use that nickname) so Tommy Boy could pitch against the expansion team again.  If Gil let me face the Expos and Padres I’d have 15 wins too....

Tweets