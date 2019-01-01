New York Mets

Metsblog
45976524_thumbnail

WATCH: Key series looms for Mets vs. Wild Card-leading Cubs

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

After the Atlanta Braves swept the Mets over the weekend, New York hits the reset button as the Chicago Cubs come to Citi Field and SNY's John Harper previews the matchup between the two NL Wild Card contenders.

Tweets