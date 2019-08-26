New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Keon Broxton’s batting glove hits umpire in strange ejection
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 2m
Hitting someone in the face with your glove once meant you wanted to duel. For Keon Broxton on Monday night, it meant getting ejected. The brief Mets outfielder, now with the Mariners, was called out
Tweets
-
Josh Donaldson made a new frenemy during the Braves' win over the Mets. https://t.co/GVPGvfgcrDNewspaper / Magazine
-
Jed Lowrie went 0-for-3 tonight in a start at second base for St. Lucie https://t.co/TYpUjh1OLjTV / Radio Network
-
The ump over exaggerated this like one of those as-seen-on-tv commercials where the lady in the black & white footage can’t chop her tomatoes with a normal knifeSuper Fan
-
I can't deal with four more years of a Presidency that sounds like @TheOnionBREAKING: Biden told a supporter after Keene State College (N.H.) stump speech yesterday that he came out of college with "$280,000" in debt, but then just moments later, he told another supporter that his debt was "over $300,000"Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Jersey Kid isn't backing down https://t.co/T4em0iM2RRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Like Leno with Carson, Gearrin has replaced Torreyes on the Toe-Night Show.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets