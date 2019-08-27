New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hey, This Bullpen Isn't A Disaster Anymore
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 26s
Special guest writer Casey Trent wanted to discuss how the Mets’ bullpen has gone from imminent disaster to workable cog. Here are some thoughts that he shared with me, and that I share with …
Tweets
-
RT @Claudio_GSN: 🔥🚨⚾️NEW EPISODE⚾️🚨🔥 w/ @TimothyRRyder of @MetsMerized - It's the late 90's all over again - Mickey's miserable management moves - Worst. Uniforms. Ever. - Who's Hot/Not? - TWIB: Old baseball men yelling at clouds! - Cubs series preview #LFGM #LGM https://t.co/r7ipwS6fcSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: check out the latest episode of #SimplyAmazin with @Claudio_GSN and myself, talking all sorts of phooey for well over an hour.. @MetsMerized @GothamSN #LFGM #YGFB #LGM https://t.co/sYPIGCdlwmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Everyone’s talking about the Mets’ playoff chances as they begin a huge series against the Cubs at Citi Field. https://t.co/BIH568zgXLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mike_petriello: The 2019 Astros could become just the second team ever to lead the majors in pitching strikeout rate *and* batting strikeout rate. It's a good combination. MORE-> https://t.co/wHLqvjuZfO https://t.co/2DCxf0DotoBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets prospect Thomas Szapucki's Double-A debut was successful. The left-hander did not allow an earned run and struck out four in four innings. Across three levels, his season ERA sits at 2.63.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Chill in the air, so I picked up this cool Mets Ho... https://t.co/YBbONbsAcqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets