MMN Recap: Francisco Alvarez Homers Again As Kingsport Moves Into First Place

by: Teddy Klein Mets Minors 2m

Syracuse Mets 8 (68-61), Lehigh Valley 2 Box ScoreLF-SS Sam Haggerty 2-for-4, 2 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI, .310/.375/.5172B Dilson Herrera 1 for 4, 2B, BB, K, .253/.332/.513Dilson's cooled off

