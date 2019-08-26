New York Mets

USA Today
45981435_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Verlander vs Morton, Cubs and Mets get wild

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

LEADING OFF: Verlander vs Morton as ex-teammates square off, Cubs and Mets get wild in Citi, Tanaka-Kikuchi matchup grabs attention in Japan, Twins try to solve Giolito

Tweets