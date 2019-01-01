New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/27/19: Thicc catcher SZN
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
Tweets
-
RT @Claudio_GSN: 🔥🚨⚾️NEW EPISODE⚾️🚨🔥 w/ @TimothyRRyder of @MetsMerized - It's the late 90's all over again - Mickey's miserable management moves - Worst. Uniforms. Ever. - Who's Hot/Not? - TWIB: Old baseball men yelling at clouds! - Cubs series preview #LFGM #LGM https://t.co/r7ipwS6fcSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: check out the latest episode of #SimplyAmazin with @Claudio_GSN and myself, talking all sorts of phooey for well over an hour.. @MetsMerized @GothamSN #LFGM #YGFB #LGM https://t.co/sYPIGCdlwmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Everyone’s talking about the Mets’ playoff chances as they begin a huge series against the Cubs at Citi Field. https://t.co/BIH568zgXLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mike_petriello: The 2019 Astros could become just the second team ever to lead the majors in pitching strikeout rate *and* batting strikeout rate. It's a good combination. MORE-> https://t.co/wHLqvjuZfO https://t.co/2DCxf0DotoBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets prospect Thomas Szapucki's Double-A debut was successful. The left-hander did not allow an earned run and struck out four in four innings. Across three levels, his season ERA sits at 2.63.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Chill in the air, so I picked up this cool Mets Ho... https://t.co/YBbONbsAcqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets