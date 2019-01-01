New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Twenty
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
What minor league players put up the best numbers this past week, August 18th to August 24th?
Tweets
-
The #Mets badly need their reinforcement back for playoff push, writes @JakeBrownRadio. https://t.co/oTRbaKCbBlTV / Radio Network
-
Sorry about the Blues t-shirt. I packed in the dark for this trip, and it was in my clean pile. #regretsTV / Radio Personality
-
Almost the entire improvement from 2018 to 2019 is because they added Pete Alonso (4.2 WAR) and Jeff McNeil (3.8 WAR), who are both stars.@OmarMinayaFan Why not look at observable, tangible results? 2018 team won 77 games. 2019 team, warts and all, is better. There's your answer.Blogger / Podcaster
-
“There’s some people that you come across in your life when you tell yourself, ‘I’m supposed to do something to help these people." Frank Valentino (@F_Valentino33) shared his story with Paul & Adryana from @Leagueofyesbb via #ConeyConvos READ: https://t.co/69Pz8l2B4AMinors
-
So they have these random pianos I found during my morning jog in Denver today.. couldn’t resist planting the @RedSox flag. Note that while you can’t tune a piano, you can tuna fish. @WEEI #dadjokes4everTV / Radio Personality
-
Going to run a 30 minute flash sale for 30% off a specific category starting at 1:30pm. Stay tuned.Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets