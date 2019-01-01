New York Mets

Corey Oswalt Named IL’s Pitcher of the Week

Matt Mancuso

The Syracuse Mets have announced that right-hander Corey Oswalt has been named the International League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of 8/17-8/25.Oswalt hurled 12.2 innings of two-run ba

