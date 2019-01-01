by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog

The Mets (67-63, 11.5 GB in NL East, 2.0 GB for second Wild Card) start a very important three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (69-61, 3.0 GB in the NL Central, 1.0 GA for second Wild Card) on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.