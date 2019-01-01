New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com


Cano takes BP, runs for first time since injury

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

When Robinson Canó tore his left hamstring on Aug. 4, Mets doctors gave him a timetable of 6-12 weeks for a full recovery. Anything other than the most optimistic end of that timetable would have knocked Cano out for the rest of the season. Three...

