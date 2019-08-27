New York Mets

Mets' Pete Alonso breaks franchise's single-season home-run record with 42nd blast - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Aug 27, 2019 at 8:36 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 4m

Alonso is now 10 home runs away from tying the record for the most homers in a season by a rookie

