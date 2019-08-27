New York Mets

The Mets Police
45999545_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: Mixed bag from Gary Cohen on Pete Alonso’s Mets record breaker…stay with me

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Look I know I am going to get killed for this but what else is new. The actual call here is GREAT.  Truly loved it.  It was a monster shot and Gary called it like it was a 1200 foot home run.   Everything great there. Verdict: Scully. But then after...

Tweets