New York Mets

Daily News
2364y7kgvvgmzdr2mz53gqlyru

Pete Alonso breaks Mets franchise single-season home run record with 42nd homer of year - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 8s

Alonso’s solo jack traveled a projected 407 feet to right-center field in the fourth inning of the Mets’ series opener against the Cubs on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Tweets