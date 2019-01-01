New York Mets

Alonso breaks Mets record with 42nd home run

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m

The Mets' Pete Alonso hit his 42nd home run Tuesday night against the Cubs, becoming the first rookie to set the franchise home run record for his team since Johnny Rizzo did it for the Pirates in 1938.

