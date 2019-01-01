New York Mets
Alonso breaks Mets record with 42nd home run
by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m
The Mets' Pete Alonso hit his 42nd home run Tuesday night against the Cubs, becoming the first rookie to set the franchise home run record for his team since Johnny Rizzo did it for the Pirates in 1938.
