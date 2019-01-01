New York Mets
Mets Takeaways from Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Cubs, including Pete Alonso's record setting night
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
The Mets couldn't make the most of Pete Alonso's record-setting night, falling to Cubs 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Alonso sets Mets' record with 42nd home run https://t.co/0TyHszFgGABlog / Website
Mets store selling cool Jeff McNeil squirrel tees https://t.co/uLD18QgSBuBlogger / Podcaster
4️⃣2️⃣ for @Pete_Alonso20! #MetsHistoryOfficial Team Account
A big-name American is out https://t.co/1pWoJYWeO9Blogger / Podcaster
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: Would #Mets retain Mickey Callaway in 2020 if Joe Maddon is one call away? https://t.co/WHnTcyVbZK https://t.co/QcXzEzSQk4Beat Writer / Columnist
After the game Stroman, at his locker, remained confident/defiant, calling his 4.91 ERA as a Met as "small sample" while vowing "I know who I am. I'll get in a groove and dominate." At this point probably better that he just go do it.Beat Writer / Columnist
