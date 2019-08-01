New York Mets
Game Recap: Pete Alonso Sets Single-Season Home Run Record, Mets Fall To Cubs 5-2
by: Benjamin Fox — Mets Merized Online 2m
The Wild Card-hopeful New York Mets (67-64) dropped their fourth straight game, losing 5-2 to the Chicago Cubs (70-61). It was an impactful loss for the Mets as they are now directly chasing the C
