New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 100th career home run in style
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 3m
What a night for New York’s top sluggers. On the same night Pete Alonso broke the Mets single-season home run record, Aaron Judge launched his 100th career dinger — a 462-foot blast to center
Tweets
-
Alonso sets Mets' record with 42nd home run https://t.co/0TyHszFgGABlog / Website
-
Mets store selling cool Jeff McNeil squirrel tees https://t.co/uLD18QgSBuBlogger / Podcaster
-
4️⃣2️⃣ for @Pete_Alonso20! #MetsHistoryOfficial Team Account
-
A big-name American is out https://t.co/1pWoJYWeO9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: Would #Mets retain Mickey Callaway in 2020 if Joe Maddon is one call away? https://t.co/WHnTcyVbZK https://t.co/QcXzEzSQk4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
After the game Stroman, at his locker, remained confident/defiant, calling his 4.91 ERA as a Met as "small sample" while vowing "I know who I am. I'll get in a groove and dominate." At this point probably better that he just go do it.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets