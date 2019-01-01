New York Mets
Cubs bats power past Mets to snap a three-game skid
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 1m
Cubs bats power past Mets to snap a three-game skid. Addison Russell and Javier Báez drill home runs to give the Cubs the lead and the win against the Mets.
Is "Who The Hell Is This Guy" taken?@joshlewinstuff @RedSox @WillFlemming @WEEI If Flegmball’s his, Josh what’s your players weekend name?TV / Radio Personality
Lowering expectations https://t.co/nafarAeOTyBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: Pete Alonso set the Mets single season record with 42 homers, but he may not be done. He’s on pace for 125 RBI, that would break the team record of 124 and he’s on pace for 88 extra base hits which would break the record of 80.Blogger / Podcaster
I hope no one has a beef with my predictions that the #Yankees will finish 97-65 and the #Mets 79-83.Beat Writer / Columnist
You’ll get nothing and like it.Man, I’m so hydrated by this “water” that @joshlewinstuff brought me tonight. @RedSox brought the Dirty Water to the Rockies, win 10-4. Can’t wait to talk to you again tomorrow at 7:40 on @WEEI https://t.co/dQdyejowHETV / Radio Personality
For @SNYtv. Stroman has talked about wanting the big stage, the big NY moment, but he has yet to deliver the type of big-game performance Mets needed Tuesday night. Afterward he promised dominance ahead, but he's running out of time. https://t.co/7rfbgGHkFzBeat Writer / Columnist
