New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Parts Fulfilling, Sum Inadequate

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 51s

Pete Alonsos team record-setting 42nd home run. Wilson Ramoss 20th consecutive game with a base hit. Chris Mazzas stirrups and how he gets them. Forty-two huzzahs, to be exact.

Tweets