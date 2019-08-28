New York Mets
The weakness that could curtail playing time for Mets’ Frazier
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 6m
Despite the presence of Jeff McNeil, Todd Frazier got another start against a right-hander on Tuesday even though he has put up dreadful numbers versus righties. Mickey Callaway pointed to putting
