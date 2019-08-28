New York Mets

The Mets Police
46007333_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Good Pete, Good Gare, Bad Gare, No Snitching, and TDK Returns

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I know I am supposedly the negative one, but as I told you during the Good Times, I’m actually the consistent one.  The newspaper is using words like struggle, and writing basically blog posts about how everyone sucks but Pete...

Tweets