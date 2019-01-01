New York Mets
New York Mets: Are the New York Mets Out of Gas?
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3m
The Mets have lost four straight games at home for the first time all season and their magic seems to be coming to an end.
The #Cubs' playoff odds jumped by 9.2 percentage points last night with their win over the #Mets. New York's odds dropped by 6.1 points https://t.co/TnytjJrg44Misc
https://t.co/NuP1BFOm0K today's #SoxDaily podcast @WEEITV / Radio Personality
Marcus Stroman hasn’t been great with the Mets so far, but getting on him is misguided. The Mets won his first four starts and they just couldn’t get much going against Darvish last night. Lack of offense has been the issue in general recently.Beat Writer / Columnist
Darvish was very good last night. The Mets must climb on the backs of their two big guns, Syndergaard and deGrom the remaining two games. Offense has to pick it up a bit, do a better job with RISP. They've been good for so long. It's hard to maintain. LGM!TV / Radio Personality
Me reading the replies of Mets defenders who tell me “Hechavarria we bad” “Vargas was bad” “it’s fine that TDA is great elsewhere” “Harper was overrated” “Robles wouldn’t have done that here”Blogger / Podcaster
CONGRATULATIONS TO PETE ALONSO!! AMAZING FEAT! I'm not screaming. Just amplifying.TV / Radio Personality
