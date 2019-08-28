New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-07-14-at-9.22.11-am

Did Matt Harvey’s career quietly end on a Tuesday night in Albuquerque?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22s

I don’t have one of those fancy subscriptions to the SF Chronicle, but they are reporting that Matt Harvey has an opt-out in his contract this Thursday. I guess the theory is that with 40 man rosters coming that someone will give Matt a job in the...

Tweets